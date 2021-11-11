Homeschooled Adolescents Have ‘Greater Character Strengths’ But Are Less Likely To Finish College: Study.

Do pupils who attend different sorts of schools have different outcomes? According to a new study, homeschooled adolescents are less likely to get a college diploma than those who attend public schools, but they report fewer dangerous health behaviors and “higher character qualities.”

Previous research has looked at the effects of elementary and secondary schools on students’ academic achievement, according to the authors of a new study published in PLOS ONE. When such data can help parents, educators, and policymakers make informed decisions, studies on the subject “beyond academic success” are “sparse.”

“School experiences in primary and secondary schools may be critical for molding individuals’ developmental and well-being trajectories later in life,” the researchers said. “Shaping student well-being is probably one of the important goals of education.” “When comparing different types of primary and secondary schools, it is crucial to examine pupils’ long-term achievements and well-being across diverse aspects of life.” The researchers looked at how adolescent schooling affects “subsequent health and well-being in young adulthood” in their study. They used data from the Growing Up Today Study (GUTS), which included 12,288 students between the ages of 11 and 19, with an average age of 14.56. The baseline data collected in 1999 includes details such as the sort of school the person attended. Only 1.66 percent were homeschooled, with 80.56 percent attending public school, 9.67 percent attending a private religious school, and 8.12 percent attending private independent schools.

The majority of the outcome data came from the 2010 wave of the GUTS questionnaire, or, if it wasn’t accessible, the 2013 or 2007 waves.

According to a press statement from the Public Library of Science, the researchers discovered “few statistically significant differences” between students who attended public schools, private religious schools, and private independent schools. There were some “notable” differences between pupils who went to public school and those who were homeschooled, though.

Homeschooled students were 51 percent more likely to attend religious services on a regular basis and were more likely to forgive others. They were also more likely to volunteer and have a strong sense of purpose in life, as well as being less likely to consume marijuana. Furthermore, they had fewer sexual partners over the course of their lives. They were, however, 23% less likely to have earned a college diploma as a young adult and “probably” had a higher risk of posttraumatic stress disorder.

