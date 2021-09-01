‘Holy S***’: Man Terrified After Seal Resurrects on Beach

When a man attempted to take a video of himself caressing a leopard seal he thought had perished, he got more than he bargained for.

The video of Flynn Webb’s scary encounter has gone viral on TikTok, garnering over 18 million views in only a few days.

Webb, an ardent fisherman from Tumba Bay, South Australia, routinely uploads photos of his recent catches on Facebook and Instagram with friends and followers.

However, it’s the footage of his most recent incident that’s causing a stir on social media.

Webb and several pals can be seen approaching a leopard seal by torchlight in the dead of night in the video, which can be viewed here.

The species, which is more often found in Antarctica, was discovered washed up on a beach in South Australia, according to a caption that accompanies the video.

Webb attempted to grab a video of himself stroking the lifeless-looking animal lying on the coast after spotting it.

Instead, he receives the most terrifying experience of his life.

What starts off as a normal video quickly devolves into a cacophony of screaming and expletives.

‘I officially touched a… f*** me, holy s***!’ Webb screams as the seal comes to life at his touch, lashing back and threatening him and his buddies with its jaws.

#seal#maneater#scary#epic#antartica#fyp original sound by @couplablokesLeopard seal in south Australia #seal#maneater#scary#epic#antartica#fyp Flynnwebb is a fictional character created by Flynnwebb.

He takes a few rapid steps back and watches as the seal snarls at him for a few seconds before returning to its latent state.

Webb and his buddies are shown in a follow-up TikTok video looking at the animal from a safe distance.

“Did you play a part in it?” frick frack snack, a follower who posted under the handle frick frack snack, inquired.

“Wish we could, but there’s not much you can do,” he said, adding that they had contacted the appropriate authorities but had been told “there’s nothing they can do.”

Webb has been contacted for comment by this publication.

Leopard seals are mostly found near Antarctica and the sub-Antarctic islands, according to Emily Osterloff of the Natural History Museum.

Some have been known to reach the beaches of New Zealand and Australia, according to her, but “these. This is a condensed version of the information.