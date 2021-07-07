Hitler ‘Did a Lot of Good Things,’ Donald Trump Told John Kellyâ€”Book

According to a new book, former President Donald Trump once told General John Kelly, then his chief of staff, that Adolf Hitler “did a lot of good things.”

According to author Michael Bender’s book, Frankly, We Did Win This Election, Trump made the comment during a trip to Europe in 2018 to honor the 100th anniversary of World War I’s end.

Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, was White House chief of staff from 2017 to 2019, and he later chastised his predecessor. Bender, a senior White House correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, has interviewed the former president since he left office.

“Well, Hitler did a lot of nice things,” Trump allegedly said Kelly.

Kelly made the remark while teaching Trump about the battle and “reminding the president which countries were on which side during the conflict.”

The general “linked the dots” from World War I to World War II, as well as all of Hitler’s atrocities.

Kelly was “shocked” by Trump’s statements, according to Bender. According to the author, Kelly “told the president that he was incorrect, but Trump remained undeterred,” according to anonymous sources.

According to Bender, the former president has denied making the Hitler statement.

“Kelly pushed back again and claimed that the German people would have been better off poor than subjected to the Nazi genocide,” Bender wrote, citing Trump’s alleged reference to Germany’s economic recovery in the 1930s.

Even if Trump’s claims regarding Germany’s economy were true, Kelly reportedly cautioned Trump that “you cannot ever say anything supportive of Adolf Hitler.” You’re not going to be able to.”

Kelly allegedly made an effort to cope with the former president’s “shocking disdain for history,” according to Bender’s book.

“His understanding of slavery, Jim Crow, or the Black experience in general post-civil war was assessed as unclear to nonexistent by senior officials,” Bender said. “However, Trump’s disrespect for the history of any race, religion, or creed was identical to his disregard for the history of any race, religion, or creed.”

Trump’s trip to Europe in 2018 was divisive. He allegedly branded the war dead “suckers” and “losers” after canceling a visit to an American military cemetery near Paris. Trump vehemently denied making the remarks.

Kelly, according to a CNN article from October 2020, informed pals that Trump was “the.” This is a condensed version of the information.