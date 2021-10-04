HIPPA Rules Do Not Apply to Your Vaccination Status.

The Office for Civil Rights at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued guidance today clarifying that COVID-19 vaccine status is not covered by HIPAA privacy laws.

HHS emphasized in its new guidelines that HIPAA does not apply to employers or employee records since the requirements only apply to HIPAA-covered businesses performing electronic transactions, such as health care providers.

HIPAA does not control covered entities’ ability to obtain information from patients and visitors, according to the document. Rather, it governs how entities make use of this data. As a result, a business associate may inquire about immunization status, but their sharing of that information may be restricted.

In a statement, Lisa Pino, director of HHS’ Office for Civil Rights, said, “We are issuing this guidance to help consumers, businesses, and health care entities understand when HIPAA applies to disclosures about COVID-19 vaccination status and to ensure that they have the information they need to make informed decisions about protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.”

HIPAA does not prohibit schools, retailers, restaurants, entertainment venues, or other individuals from inquiring about a person’s immunization status, according to the report. It also allows agencies to inquire on the vaccination status of a company’s employees.

When an entity conducts an inquiry into one’s medical information by sending a request to one’s medical provider, HIPAA applies. Unless the patient gives permission or under specified circumstances, a doctor cannot provide information like COVID-19 status.

Proof of vaccination is one of these scenarios, as is proving vaccination in order for an insurance company to cover the vaccine. Public health authorities that require the bare minimum of information to perform studies may also be granted status.

When it comes to providing information to one’s workplace, a physician may provide information about COVID-19 status to assist an employer in conducting a medical surveillance review in the workplace, such as monitoring COVID-19 spread within the office. They may also inquire when assessing a person for a work-related disease.

As a growing number of commercial and public companies have imposed workplace vaccine mandates, this guideline has become increasingly relevant.

President Joe Biden issued a directive in September requiring all Medicare and Medicaid recipients to. This is a condensed version of the information.