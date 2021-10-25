Hillary Clinton is pleading with the United Kingdom to mandate vaccines immediately.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom has been pushed by Hillary Clinton to enforce COVID vaccine mandates.

During an interview on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday to discuss State of Terror, a political thriller she co-wrote with author Louise Penny, the former secretary of state made the remarks.

Clinton told Marr that Johnson must act to address growing coronavirus illnesses in the United Kingdom.

“I believe it is critical that the prime minister do everything he can to halt the growth of COVID in the United Kingdom,” Clinton stated. “He doesn’t need to shut down civilization, but he does need to make immunizations mandatory.” Clinton stated that she supported the use of “vaccine passports” to gain entry to indoor venues, but that rules requiring workers to be vaccinated or risk losing their jobs were also necessary.

“In New York, for example, all of the major health systems, hospitals, and other institutions have enforced immunizations,” Clinton added.

“For example, 1,000 employees at a huge company with 77,000 employees refused to be vaccinated. “They’ve been fired.” ‘We’re not going back to lockdown,’ says the group. “I think you need to make it plain that we’re not going back to lockdown, that’s not going to happen,” she added. However, if you don’t get vaccinated and don’t have proof of vaccination when entering a club or restaurant, and employers don’t enforce immunizations, we may see some issues here in the United Kingdom as the weather gets colder and people are pushed back inside again.” To fight an increase in coronavirus infections, scientists have lately urged the UK government to reinstate strong COVID regulations.

Millions of people in the United Kingdom have been encouraged to receive booster vaccinations, but Health Secretary Sajid Javid claimed Plan B rules, such as required face masks in particular situations and so-called COVID passports, were unnecessary.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Javid also stated that he would back efforts to make full vaccination of healthcare staff mandatory.

According to Sky News, Javid is “leaning towards” making the vaccine mandatory for the roughly 100,000 NHS employees who have yet to receive their first injection.

“It’s not simply appropriate for someone who works in the NHS because they are.” This is a condensed version of the information.