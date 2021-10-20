Hikers convert their turbans into a rope to save two men from drowning.

In British Columbia, a group of quick-thinking Sikh hikers donned their turbans to save two men who had fallen into flowing water.

Kuljinder Kinda and his four pals were out trekking in Golden Ears Provincial Park when they heard about two men who had fallen off the route and into a pool beneath a waterfall by accident.

Kinda told NBC that the two hikers requested him and his companions to call 911, but nobody of them had service on their devices. Kinda explained that he and his pals concluded that the best course of action was to make a rope to help the two men go to safety. The five pals agreed to take off their turbans and make the rope with them.

Kinda told NBC, “We were trying to think of a way to get them out, but we didn’t know how.” “So we went for approximately ten minutes looking for help before deciding to knot our turbans together.” The turban wraps and protects uncut hair in Sikhism, a faith that originates in India’s Punjab area. The turban also rests on six key pressure spots on the head’s temples, which aid in maintaining a person’s sense of calm and center. It is one of the five items that all baptized Sikhs are required to wear at all times.

People are allowed to remove their turbans inside the religion if it is for a good reason or would help them better serve those in need. “We are instructed in Sikhi to help others in every way we can with whatever we have, including our turban,” Kinda told NBC.

Kinda shared video of the mishap in a WhatsApp group, and it has already gone viral on social media. One of the hikers can be seen sitting near the bottom of a massive rock, attempting to grip the lengthy rope constructed from turbans and other articles of clothing.

Near the rushing water, a man could be seen directing the rope toward one of the fallen hikers. The hiker was seen crawling up the edge of a steep cliff before safely navigating to safety using the rope.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue was dispatched. This is a condensed version of the information.