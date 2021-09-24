Highlights from Kylie Jenner’s 73 Questions: From Pregnancy to Stormi’s Favorite Cars

In a new video with Vogue, Kylie Jenner gave viewers an insight into her life as a mother and her second pregnancy.

Jenner, 24, took part in the magazine’s long-running video series 73 Questions, where she answered questions about her life in a flash.

The beauty mogul gave the publication a tour of her California home and shared stories from her childhood growing up in one of the world’s most renowned families.

Stormi, her 3-year-old daughter, and Kris Jenner, her mother, also took part.

The following are the most important insights from her interview.

Kylie Jenner on Becoming a Mother

As the video began, a cheerful Stormi welcomed the cameras inside their house.

Jenner said she started her day by making breakfast for her kid and then going to an ultrasound appointment.

With rapper Travis Scott, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is expecting her second child.

“A sweet breakfast like a cinnamon bun or coffee cake is my favorite,” she remarked.

“Stormi is a big fan of morning potatoes.”

Kris, 65, was seen in the backyard pushing Stormi on a swing and asking her youngest child, “What was the thing you learned about yourself when you first became a mother?” as they continued walking into the house.

Jenner said, “Just how much patience I have.”

Stormi’s first word was “dada,” according to her, and her favorite song is her father’s.

After months of speculation about whether or not Jenner was pregnant, she gave birth to Stormi in February 2018.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian both gave birth to girls in early 2018, with Kim’s third kid, Chicago West, born via surrogacy in January and Khloe’s first child, True Thompson, born in April.

“I’m just happy for them to all grow up together,” Jenner remarked when asked what the best part about raising children at the same time as her siblings was.

True believes her cousins are her siblings, according to Khloe, because the kids are so close.

“They all think they’re, like, bizarrely brother and sisters,” she told E! News.

She went on to explain her daughter's friendship with.