High School is forced to cancel in-person classes after being “completely taken over by rats.”

The commencement of in-person lessons at Schurr High School in Montebello, California has been postponed, according to several teachers, due to a horrifying rat infestation.

On Monday, the school’s 2,600 students were expecting to resume in-person classes. According to the Los Angeles Times, it would have been their first visit to their school, which is located just east of Los Angeles, in over a year.

Teachers who arrived on campus early to set up their classes were greeted by dead rats on the floor and feces-covered desks.

Al Cuevas, a Schurr social studies instructor, explained, “There was poo in various locations in my room.” “Rats were scurrying around in the walls and ceiling. It’s revolting. Rats had fully taken over other rooms in the vicinity.”

In an interview with CBS Los Angeles, he went on to say that the scenario is “not safe” and “clearly a health issue.”

Rodents are deemed “pests of concern in schools” by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Rodents can transmit “more than 35 diseases” through direct bites, excrement, saliva, and urine, according to the CDC. Ticks, mites, and fleas can potentially transfer diseases to humans by biting and infecting humans.

Meanwhile, parents of Schurr High School students expressed dissatisfaction with the school’s last-minute shutdown, which was announced on the Friday before school started. According to reports, students and parents were promised that the school would reopen in “the following couple of weeks.”

“I’m just sad and upset. And dissatisfied. Sandra Torres, according to the Los Angeles Times, “explained a little bit of everything.” Diego Torres, Torres’ son, will start his freshman year at Schurr as a special-needs student.

“They might have been better prepared to start,” parent Nadine Garcia told CBS Los Angeles, adding that she had “tried to phone the district and the school” for more information but had received “no answer.”

“I’m not going to make excuses that this thing wasn’t done as well as it might have been done,” said Mark Skvarn, Interim Superintendent of the Montebello School District. “I don’t believe it was done as well as it might have been done,” he said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

