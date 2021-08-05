Hiding in Plain Fright (Gossip Girl) Episode 5 Recap

The fifth episode of Gossip Girl, dubbed “Hope Sinks,” was a lot quieter than the fourth episode, which saw the Julien (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya (Whitney Peak) feud conclude. The toxicity that formerly plagued the sisters’ relationship has subsided this week, but that doesn’t mean they’re free of those who try to spoil their fun.

This week is Halloween, and the kids of Constance Billard (along with their professors) will be attending an exclusive party, as per Gossip Girl custom. While the bulk of people hide behind their masks, certain others inflict havoc in plain sight.

Max Wolfe (Thomas Doherty) seemed to have gotten what he wanted in the end: an illicit relationship with his classics teacher Rafa (Jason Gotay), making out during school hours, and doing extremely inappropriate things on school grounds. We all want Max to have a chance at love, but this feels a little too transactional. Also, that door is a little too open for our liking; surely this is a hint they’re on the verge of being revealed by Gossip Girl, or someone else for that matter?

In the meantime, Julien and Zoya have put their issues aside after Julien insulted Zoya at her own birthday party last week. Julien, on the other hand, is trying a little too hard, and her actions are starting to make sense—trying she’s to prove to her Instagram followers and the entire school that she’s not a bad person.

After being ridiculed in the Gossip Girl comment section, Obie (Eli Brown) interrupts their BFF-fest with the news that a student from their rival high school brought a pistol to school. But that isn’t what the girls notice; instead, Julien, Monet (Savannah Smith), and Luna (Zión Moreno) are eager to inquire about Pippa and Bianca, two pupils at the school who are seen as Julien’s greatest rivals.

