Hidden Water Damage Caused Side of House to Collapse was seen 18 million times on YouTube.

A video that has been viewed more than 18 million times shows a house’s exterior being taken off before the effects of major water damage are visible.

The siding was pulled off of a house and, with a gentle push from the consultant, sections of the barrier between the siding and the insulation broke off of the building, according to J2 Building Consultants.

“This is why, even if the job is only 500-700 dollars, you should always hire an inspector.” “It’s better than losing tens of thousands of dollars,” one person said.

The company’s TikTok account agreed with the commenter and suggested that condominium complexes, apartments, and houses be inspected annually.

A spokesman from J2 Building Consultants declined to comment further when reached by The Washington Newsday, but verified the damage was caused by water.

Water damage and what it means for a structure were examined in an essay produced for Angi. It can be caused by a variety of things, such as a leaking pipe or a flooded basement.

Mold growth, damage to flooring, walls, and electrics, and even structural difficulties can emerge within the first 24 hours of a leak or flood, according to the report.

Water can infiltrate into different portions of the house, causing walls, furniture, doors, and window frames to swell. Paint or wallpaper might peel as a result of water damage.

Mold has the potential to spread throughout the house, making the situation dangerous. As a result, the amount of time and money required to repair the damage and mold grows.

“Water damage repair should begin within 24 to 48 hours to reduce the growth of mold and the possibility of catastrophic structural damage,” according to an Angi article.

It is normally preferable to get assistance from a professional restoration agency, and residents should contact their insurance carrier as soon as feasible.

What was uncovered shocked commenters on the viral TikTok, who praised the consultant. Others expressed their apprehension about what they might buy if they were to buy a property on their own.

“If this was a pre-sale inspection, this inspector saved the buyer a lot of time and money,” one viewer commented. “Whoever he works for is deserving of a perfect score.” “When his hand went straight through to,” wrote another. This is a condensed version of the information.