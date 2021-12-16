HGTV host Hilary Farr opens up about her cancer battle, saying, “I Could Have Been Dead.”

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2014, HGTV host Hilary Farr has disclosed she discreetly battled the disease.

In a new interview with People, the Canadian-born TV personality, who co-hosts the home renovation show Love It or List It with David Visentin, said her trauma was made worse by bad medical advice.

Farr’s ordeal began in 2012, when physicians spotted a worrisome tumor after a regular mammography. Lab results indicated that the tumor was precancerous, not malignant, after an immediate lumpectomy.

Farr, who was born in the United Kingdom and raised in the United States, described her reaction at the moment as “such much relief.” “I went on with my life.” Farr’s world was turned upside down in 2014 when a mammography revealed she had aggressive breast cancer that had spread to surrounding breast tissue.

Farr had a second round of surgery to remove the leap after learning of her diagnosis while taping her show in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“After the procedure, the medical oncologist signed off on me and said, ‘You’re done.'” You’re all right. ‘Off you go,'” recounted one of the children’s mother.

Several weeks later, the presenter discovered that she should have had radiation as part of her therapy, but that the medical oncologist had mistakenly persuaded her that it was not necessary.

“I was afraid,” she told People, “since I knew I had such a limited window.” She went on to say that her worry quickly transformed to “fury.”

Farr, who filed a complaint against the now-retired physician, said, “I felt extreme fury that someone could be so flippantly wrong.” “It was possible that I would have died.” Things seemed to be going well, so she began a 28-day course of radiation treatment in March 2015. However, doctors discovered another worrisome growth in her breast seven months following her therapy.

Farr had a third lumpectomy after the most recently identified tumor was deemed to be precancerous. She is currently cancer-free.

The interior designer has spoken out about her battle in the hopes that her experience may encourage others who are scared to seek medical attention.

“A lot of people don’t get examined because they’re afraid of breast cancer,” she said, confessing that she doesn’t want others to go through what she experienced. “However, as terrible as that is. This is a condensed version of the information.