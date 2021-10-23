‘He’s the Maestro,’ Duran Duran said of working with legendary producer Giorgio Moroder.

Nick Rhodes, the pianist for Duran Duran, recalls being in Los Angeles several years ago when his fiancée informed him that she had planned a birthday surprise for him: a lunch with Giorgio Moroder, the renowned Italian record producer and songwriter.

“I was ecstatic,” Rhodes says in an interview with The Washington Newsday. “It’s not often that I become giddy about meeting someone new. ‘Wow, the body of work and the stuff he’s done, and the influence he’s had on us and a lot of other people,’ I thought. Anyway, we had the most delicious meal and just talked and wondered aloud, ‘Why haven’t we collaborated before?’ I’m not sure how that’s possible.’ And it was very much a two-way street. I knew the rest of the band would want to collaborate with him.” Moroder is regarded as one of the original fathers of electronic music, with Kraftwerk and Brian Eno, dating back to the 1970s. Many of Donna Summer’s seminal disco hits, such as “Love to Love You Baby,” “MacArthur Park,” and “On the Radio,” are among his numerous production and songwriting credits, as are Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away,” Limahl’s “The Never Ending Story,” Irene Cara’s “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” and David Bowie’s “Cat People (Putting He also appeared on Daft Punk’s Grammy-winning album Random Access Memories’ tune “Giorgio by Moroder.”

Moroder may now add Duran Duran to his discography. On their new album Future Past, which was released on Friday, he cooperated with the iconic British rock band. It’s an ideal pairing because both musicians specialize in cutting-edge, danceable electronic music. “He’s fantastic in that manner,” Rhodes adds, “simply a consummate professional and everything you’d ever want Giorgio Moroder to be.” Along with singer Simon Le Bon, bassist John Taylor, and drummer Roger Taylor, Rhodes is a founding and current member of Duran Duran. He said the band had wanted to work with Moroder since they made their self-titled first album in 1981. Duran Duran presented Moroder with the Inspiration of the Year award at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards in London in 2015.

