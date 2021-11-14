‘Heroes’ such as John Wayne, Thomas Sowell, and Rush Limbaugh are included in conservative children’s books.

By launching books, action figures, and puzzles of American “heroes” who have been largely ignored or criticized by the left, a new publishing company is capitalizing on so-called “cancel culture” and controversies involving critical race theory and other liberal ideology that conservatives claim is being taught in schools.

Heroes of Liberty products based on the lives of former President Ronald Reagan, novelist and columnist Thomas Sowell, and Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett will be available for purchase beginning Monday. Every month, a new biography and related materials will be available.