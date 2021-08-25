Here’s Why the COVID Pandemic’s True Cause May Never Be Discovered.

Finding the source of the COVID-19 pandemic could help prevent the next one, but a panel of specialists entrusted with doing so has warned that waiting too long could make it more difficult to figure out how the epidemic started.

A second phase of investigation was intended to be launched by a group of international experts organized by the World Health Organization (WHO), but the process has stalled, prompting concerns that diminishing antibodies could leave early cases undiagnosed. When you add in the fact that animals are being culled and farms and markets are being shut down, it’s difficult for researchers to come to a solid conclusion on the cause of the COVID-19 epidemic.

“Crucially, the window of biological feasibility of doing the necessary trace-back of people and animals inside and beyond China is fast closing,” the experts stated in a Nature commentary.

COVID-19 cases were first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, however the virus may have been circulating before then. Those instances are likely to have gone undiscovered, and discovering them may necessitate large-scale antibody surveys both inside and outside of China, which the WHO-led mission team has prioritized.

After recovering from COVID-19, it’s uncertain how long a person will have antibodies, and doctors believe the duration of antibodies will vary from person to person. The virus’s neutralizing antibodies are thought to diminish with time, according to what is known about it.

As a result, the WHO-led expert team emphasized that the longer it takes to undertake additional investigations, the fewer persons will be identified as having been exposed before December 2019. It may be more difficult to figure out where the outbreak began without this information.

After a weeks-long visit to China, an international team of experts concluded that the most likely explanation is that COVID-19 evolved organically, moving from animals to humans. Researchers haven’t been able to uncover an intermediary host that could be responsible for spreading the virus to civilians in the wild.

Many markets and wildlife farms that supplied them with their animals were shut down after instances started to spread, initially thought to be the product of live animal marketplaces. To assist control the outbreak, animals were also culled, “eliminating any evidence.” This is a condensed version of the information.