Here’s Why Some Kids Despise Certain Vegetables More Than Others.

Kids with a new spot to point fingers when broccoli is on the dinner table. According to new research, the natural chemistry of a person’s lips might indicate whether they like or dislike something.

The “oral microbiome” — the bacteria that live within a child’s mouth — may play a role in chemical reactions that affect how particular veggies taste, according to a group of Australian researchers.

According to Damian Frank, lead author of the study published in the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, chewing broccoli exposes chemical compounds to bacteria, resulting in sulfur compounds that can build up in children’s mouths and affect how they perceive flavors. Researchers discovered that the more sulfur compounds in a child’s mouth, the more he or she disliked broccoli and cauliflower.

“The association was quite substantial in children, so it couldn’t have happened by chance,” Frank told Zenger.

According to prior study published by Robert McGorrin, an expert in food and flavor chemistry, sulfur compounds are responsible for the flavor of mustard, coffee, broccoli, cauliflower, and other foods. Later research by Frank linked how sulfur compounds could affect what people like and dislike because differing degrees of sulfur production could be caused by bacteria in their mouth.

Astrid Poelman, the chief researcher of a bigger effort aimed at motivating kids to eat more veggies, inspired Frank’s research.

Poelman’s project looked for links between biology and flavor perception, specifically the role of genetics and the oral microbiome. While previous research has shown that flavor preferences — what we like and dislike — are learned from our environment, Poelman’s project looked for links between biology and flavor perception, specifically the role of genetics and the oral microbiome.

“There’s a lot of evidence that there’s a bitter taste gene linked to vegetable acceptance,” Poelman told Zenger, “and we looked at a specific sort of taste buds and the relationship between how many you have in your tongue with vegetable acceptance.”

Frank’s initial research goal was to see if children and adults have different quantities of sulfur compounds in their mouths while eating broccoli and cauliflower. Children and their parents visited government-funded testing centers throughout Australia. They were asked to do so by researchers. This is a condensed version of the information.