Here’s Why LeVar Burton’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Ratings Were So Low.

When LeVar Burton took over as a guest host on Jeopardy! in the final week of July, it was one of the most anticipated appearances.

However, the ratings didn’t reflect his enthusiasm, as according to Nielsen Media Research figures, he only had a 4.4 percent audience share, making his week the least watched of all the guest hosts.

Prior to Burton’s appearance, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta tied for the lowest rating of 4.7 during one of their two weeks on the show, a figure also shared by Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts during her period on the show.

On the other hand, Ken Jennings, the show’s all-time most popular contestant, peaked with a 6.1 audience share during his six-week tenure.

So how did Burton, who was backed by a legion of fans and celebrities to succeed the late Alex Trebek as permanent host of Jeopardy!, end up with the show’s lowest ratings to date? The main issue is one of timing.

When Jennings took over as guest host in January, he was the first of a lengthy list of guest hosts who would succeed Trebek, who died in November 2020.

With each subsequent guest host, audience interest dwindled, with Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards (5.9), Katie Couric (5.6), and Dr. Mehmet Oz (5.2) all reaching lower heights when it was their turn to take over.

While Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (5.6) had an increase in ratings for the first of his two weeks in April, Bill Whitaker’s ratings continued to fall in May, with a 5.2 for each of his two weeks.

When Mayim Bialik, Anderson Cooper, and Buzzy Cohen first moved into their jobs, they all scored a 5.1, with George Stephanopoulos scoring a 4.8.

Not only did Burton have to fight with dwindling viewer interest, but his stay, which began on July 26, was also forced to compete with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which trampled all syndicated programming.

The worldwide sporting tournament took place from July 23 to August 8, therefore Burton’s entire week was overshadowed by coverage of the Olympics.

Things were made, according to Next TV, as the Games whittled away at the numbers. This is a condensed version of the information.