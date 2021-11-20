Here’s Who Wrote the Score for the Netflix Live-Action Remake of ‘Cowboy Bebop.’

Cowboy Bebop, Netflix’s live-action recreation of Shinichir Watanabe’s renowned 1998 anime, not only keeps true to the original series, but also incorporates music by the same composer who composed the original score.

The show is set in 2071 and follows a ragtag group of bounty hunters known as “cowboys”—Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Faye Valentine) (Daniella Pineda).

While their primary goal is to apprehend fugitives on other worlds in order to earn woolong (the money in Cowboy Bebop’s universe), they must also deal with their dark pasts.

The show’s soundtrack, which is obviously in the bebop style, serves as a counterpoint to this neo-noir plot of outlaws and shady deals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the theme song, music, and soundtrack for Cowboy Bebop.

Who composed the score for Cowboy Bebop?

Yoko Kanno, the original anime’s composer, composed the music for Netflix’s live-action adaption.

The Japanese composer is best known for her work on Cowboy Bebop, but she has also composed music for Wolf’s Rain and Space Dandy, among other renowned anime shows.

She has composed music for Ghost in the Shell spin-offs.

What exactly is bebop?

Rosie Pentreath, a classical music expert, told The Washington Newsday: “Bebop is a high-energy, modern jazz style characterized by superfast, freeform chromatic note passages that climax in short, snappy two-tone phrases–hence the name.

“It’s a very improvised approach, and it perfectly matches the chaotic, free-wheeling, and frequently unexpected experiences of the characters on screen in Cowboy Bebop.”

What makes the Cowboy Bebop score so memorable?

“What makes Kanno’s Cowboy Bebop soundtrack so famous is that it isn’t hesitant to lean into the very bebop that inspired the series so heavily,” Pentreath says.

“High-energy jazz tends to stand out and be a lot more consciously present in a TV or film soundtrack than rich, classical-style orchestral music,” she noted, “since it deviates from more ‘establishment’ European and Hollywood film scoring traditions.”

“As well as being really snappy, impactful jazz writing (have a listen to the big band-style opening title track, “Tank! “),” Pentreath said of the theme tune “to see what I mean), the bebop-infused score is performed by a group of fantastic jazz musicians who came together to form. This is a condensed version of the information.