Here’s Who Plays Mirabel, Bruno, and Other Characters in Disney’s “Encanto”

Encanto is Disney’s newest musical animation, and it has a star-studded cast that will no doubt be familiar to fans.

The film, which is currently in theaters and features Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music, follows the Madrigal family, who are all given magical abilities by an enchanted candle. Everyone save the leader, Mirabel.

Mirabel doesn’t have a special talent like her relatives, but it doesn’t make her any less essential. When the candle’s power begins to fade and her loved ones’ skills begin to diminish, it’s up to her to save the day.

All of the performers who voice the characters in Disney’s Encanto are listed below.

Who is in the Disney’s Encanto voice cast?

Encanto features an A-list cast in the key roles, and the actors will no doubt be recognized from their appearances in other films and television shows.

Stephanie Beatriz, best known for her role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, takes on the starring role of Mirabel and sings on the soundtrack.

Beatriz has previously collaborated with Miranda, having starred in the film adaptation of his musical In The Heights.

Mirabel’s uncle Bruno is played by John Leguizamo, who vanished from the family after getting a glimpse of the future.

Mirabel’s perfect sister Isabela is played by Diane Guerrero, while Mirabel’s second oldest sister Luisa is played by Jessica Darrow.

Abuela Alma Madrigal is played by Colombian actress Mara Cecilia Botero, while the character’s singing voice is provided by Olga Merediz, who played Abuela Claudia in In The Heights.

The following is the complete cast list for Encanto:

Mirabel Madrigal is played by Stephanie Beatriz.

Bruno Madrigal, Mirabel’s uncle, is played by John Leguizamo.

Olga Merediz gives Alma’s singing voice, while Mara Cecilia Botero plays Abuela Alma Madrigal.

Isabela Madrigal, Mirabel’s older sister, is played by Diane Guerrero.

Luisa Madrigal, Mirabel’s second oldest sister, is played by Jessica Darrow.

Julieta Madrigal, Mirabel’s mother, is played by Angie Cepeda.

Agustn Madrigal, Mirabel’s father, is played by Wilmer Valderrama.

Pepa Madrigal, Mirabel’s aunt, is played by Carolina Gaitán.

Félix Madrigal, Mirabel’s uncle, is played by Mauro Castillo.

Pepa and Félix’s oldest daughter, Adassa, plays Dolores Madrigal.

Camilo Madrigal, Pepa, and Félix’s oldest son, played by Rhenzy Feliz.

Antonio Madrigal, Pepa, and Félix’s youngest kid are played by Ravi-Cabot Conyers.

Mariano Guzman, Isabela’s suitor, is played by Maluma.

Pico, a toucan, played by Alan Tudyk

