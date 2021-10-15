Here’s Where You’ve Seen ‘YOU’ Librarian Marienne Before in Season 3.

You is back on Netflix for a third season, and a new character is grabbing viewers’ attention (and, naturally, Joe Goldberg).

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti’s Love Quinn, reprising his role as the cap-wearing murderer, explore the world of motherhood in Season 3 and, of course, their battle with their murderous instincts.

A fresh set of personalities surrounds the difficult couple, testing their patience, in addition to their move to the suburbs (a fake California town named Madre Linda).

Marienne the librarian is a nice addition to the series, with a role that grows as the series progresses—but viewers may recognize the woman playing her from previous films and television shows.

In You Season 3, who portrays Marienne the librarian?

Tati Gabrielle, the actress behind the desk at the library, may be familiar to Netflix viewers from her main role in another Netflix show.

Gabrielle, 25, is a former child model and actress. She was born in 1995 in San Francisco and raised in the state of California. Before making her on-screen debut in 2014, she studied acting in high school and college.

Before acting in the TV movie Just Jenna in 2016, she appeared in a variety of short films. Tatiana Hobson was her stage name in the beginning of her career.

Tati Gabrielle, where have I seen her before?

Gabrielle played Prudence Blackwood in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as well as librarian Marienne in Season 3 of You. In this eerie series, her character is the leader of the Weird Sisters, who subsequently seeks vengeance on her father.

Gabrielle joined the cast of The 100 in Season 4 and plays Gaia on the CW show for 29 episodes. She also voices Willow Park, a plant magic specialist in the Disney animated film The Owl House.

Gabrielle’s next voiceover assignment might be one she’d rather forget. Gabrielle portrayed Addie in the critically panned The Emoji Movie, alongside T.J. Miller, James Corden, and Anna Farris.

What will Tati Gabrielle’s next project be?

Gabrielle has a number of prominent parts coming up in film and television, so You Season 3 isn’t the last time you’ll see her.

Gabrielle will co-star with Tom Holland in the film. This is a condensed version of the information.