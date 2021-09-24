Here’s Where the ‘Midnight Mass’ Cast Has Appeared Before.

Mike Flanagan is creating his own horror universe at Netflix, and Midnight Mass is his most recent series, following The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, which were both huge hits.

Flanagan, like Ryan Murphy with American Horror Story, enjoys reuniting with familiar faces, and this is certainly the case with Midnight Mass.

Fans will recognize some of the cast members, but here’s a list of places where you’ve seen the stars of Midnight Mass before.

Which Midnight Mass Stars Have Previously Appeared in Hill House: The Haunting?

In Midnight Mass, Henry Thomas plays Ed Flynn, the estranged father of protagonist Riley (Zach Gilford), who recently came home after serving four years in jail for killing a lady in a drunk-driving accident.

Thomas is well-known for his role as a young Hugh Crain in The Haunting of Hill House, in which he played the family patriarch who flipped properties and bought the haunting mansion.

In Midnight Mass, Kate Siegel plays Erin Greene, Riley’s former sweetheart who has recently returned to the island.

In Hill House, Siegel played Theodora Crain, the middle of Hugh’s five children and a child psychologist.

Samantha Sloyan plays Leigh Crain, Theodora’s brother Steven’s wife, as well as the overbearingly pious Christian Bev Keane in Midnight Mass.

In Hill House, Robert Longstreet and Annabeth Gish played Mr. and Mrs. Dudley, and in Midnight Mass, they play drunkard Joe Collie and Dr. Sarah Gunning, respectively.

What Members of the Midnight Mass Cast Appeared in The Haunting of Bly Manor?

In Midnight Mass, Rahul Kohli plays Sheriff Hassan, a former NYPD investigator who relocated to Crockett Island to avoid ethnic prejudice.

Kohli played Owen Sharma, a cook at Bly Manor who spends a lot of his time off the grounds caring for his ailing mother, in The Haunting of Bly Manor.

In Bly Manor, Thomas plays Henry Windgrave, Miles and Flora’s estranged uncle, while Siegel portrays Viola Willoughby-Lloyd, the original owner of Bly Manor.

In Bly Manor, Alex Essoe plays Charlotte Wingrave, Miles and Flora’s late mother, and in Midnight Mass, she plays Mildred. This is a condensed version of the information.