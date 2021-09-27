Here’s When The Netflix Documentary ‘Britney Vs Spears’ Will Be Streaming.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been the focus of numerous news stories in the past year, with the “Stronger” singer giving an explosive testimony against her father Jamie in June.

The New York Times has also produced two documentaries, Framing Britney Spears and Controlling Britney Spears, both of which focus on her life before and after her conservatorship was instituted.

Now, a new Netflix documentary named Britney vs. Spears is about to premiere, aiming to shed more light on the singer’s life over the past 13 years.

Jenny Eliscu, a journalist, and Erin Lee Carr, a filmmaker, are behind the documentary, which has new and exclusive interviews as well as released documents.

When will Britney Vs. Spears be available to stream in the United States?

When will Britney Spears vs. Spears be available on Netflix?

On Tuesday, September 28, at midnight PT and 3 a.m. ET, Netflix will release Britney Vs Spears.

Framing Britney Spears, a co-production with The New York Times and Left/Right Productions, was the first Britney Spears documentary to be released this year, in February.

It aired on FX and Hulu, and was followed by a second installment, Controlling Britney Spears, in September.

What will the upcoming Britney Spears documentary on Netflix cover?

The latest Netflix documentary is also by journalists, however it is unrelated to The New York Times’ previous films.

Instead, Eliscu and Lee Carr combed through records, watched footage, and listened to audio regarding Britney Spears’ life, as well as speaking with various parties involved in her conservatorship.

The documentary “tells the explosive story of Britney’s life and her public and private search for freedom,” according to the synopsis. This Netflix feature film presents a detailed image of the pop star’s trajectory from girl next door to a woman bound by fame, family, and her own legal status, based on years of investigative work, rare interviews, and new documents.

“It depicts Britney’s existence sans the terrible scenes that have marked her in the past.”

Given his media quiet on the subject, her father Jamie Spears, who has been a significant participant in her conservatorship, will most likely appear exclusively through archive footage.

The film, on the other hand, teases shocking new interviews with.