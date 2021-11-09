Here’s What We Know About ‘Selling Sunset’ Getting An Orange County Spin-Off.

Selling Sunset has become a must-see show for many people all over the world who wish to live vicariously via the lives of the affluent, famous, and spiteful. It’s no surprise, then, that Netflix is developing a spin-off series based on the L.A. real estate reality show.

Variety revealed earlier this week that the streamer was working on a spin-off series called Selling the OC, which follows a second Oppenheim Group office in Newport Beach, California’s Orange County.

The Oppenheim Group website provides us a look at the realtors who will play the Chrishells, Christines, and Amanzas in the new show, and details about the Netflix spin-off are starting to emerge.

Here’s everything we know about the OC’s sale.

The filming has already started.

In order to avoid a 15-month gap in Selling material between Sunset Seasons 3 and 4, production on this new spin-off has already begun.

We don’t know when this new Netflix spin-off will premiere, though we can guess based on how long Selling Sunset takes to film. Season 4 of Game of Thrones, for example, began filming in May and will premiere on November 24.

As a result, it appears that Selling the OC will be released around April or May of 2022. This would also correspond to the six-month hiatus between Seasons 2 and 3 of Selling Sunset.

A known figure from the film Selling Sunset will be making an appearance…

Because this new spin-off will be based at another Oppenheim brokerage, Jason Oppenheim will be moving from Sunset to Orange County (as confirmed by Variety).

However, he may be the only member of the Oppenheim brothers to feature in the new Netflix series. After all, Christine Quinn stirred the water in a Glamour interview when she declared, “Brett [Oppenheim] has left to establish his own brokerage.” Mary’s favoritism in the office has irritated the girls. We have no idea who will move where. It might be a fight of the brokerage houses!” However, Jason believes that this is more structured reality than genuine reality. “I think Christine sought to fan those flames,” he remarked on the UK daily show Lorraine. He’s not going to open his own brokerage and hire others. This is a condensed version of the information.