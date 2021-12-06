Here’s What Happened in 2019 When BTS Took a Break.

BTS has announced that they would go on hiatus for an extended period of time, marking the K-pop sensations’ first break since 2019.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have all stated that they require a break to “re-inspire and replenish with creative energy.”

Big Hit, the group’s music label, issued a statement, urging fans to understand that the break is necessary for the group to return stronger than before, as well as for members to spend the holidays with their loved ones.

The statement continues, “This period of rest will offer the members of BTS—who have relentlessly committed themselves to their activities—a chance to be re-inspired and recharged with creative energy.”

“It will also be their first time spending the holidays with their families since their debut. We respectfully request that you consider their desire to enjoy ordinary and free daily lives while focusing completely on themselves, albeit for a brief period of time, during their season of rest.” Big Hit reported that during BTS’ last hiatus in 2019, the members remained “active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 scenario, and achieved stunning success to solidify themselves as top worldwide artists,” according to Big Hit. What Happened During BTS’s Last Break in 2019? During the summer of 2019, the band took a month-long hiatus in August.

According to Billboard, “This period of relaxation will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have persistently drove themselves towards their objective since their debut, to recharge and prepare to expose themselves anew as musicians and creators.”

“It will also provide them an opportunity to experience, albeit short, the regular lives of young people in their twenties.”

Despite the sabbatical, some BTS members remained active on social media and interacted with fans.

Jimin, in particular, broadcasted live on the South Korean streaming site VLive on a regular basis.

Fans are now wondering if the popular band would interact with their fans during their hiatus.

“Think back to bts’ first formal hiatus, when everyone except armys assumed they’d split up, yet jimin came on live the next day to say he misses us,” This is a condensed version of the information.