Here’s How You Can Get Disney+ for $1.99.

This November marks the two-year anniversary of Disney+, and to commemorate the occasion, the platform is providing a massive streaming discount.

On November 12th, Disney+ will launch a slew of new material, including the Home Alone revival Home Sweet Home Alone, as well as the streaming premieres of Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

New Disney+ customers can enjoy a 75 percent discount on a month’s subscription if they wish to watch such content as well as a big collection of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars entertainment.

That’s $1.99 to finally view shows like The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and Loki, which have been hotly debated.

How to Get a Disney+ Month for $1.99

All you have to do to take advantage of the offer is visit the Disney+ website by Sunday, November 14. The bargain is now featured on the streamer’s homepage, and all you have to do is click the “sign up now” button.

This offer isn’t just for new subscribers. Viewers who have already cancelled their Disney+ subscription can take advantage of the offer and get a month for $1.99.

Your subscription will revert to the regular price after the first $1.99 month, which is $7.99 a month in the United States. Because Disney+ does not provide a free trial, this is the most cost-effective method to use the service for a month.

Outside of the United States, the bargain is available, although the price may change. For £1.99 (about $2.67) in the United Kingdom, viewers can get a month of Disney+.

This acquisition comes after the streaming service had a rough quarter. The program attracted 2.1 million new users between July and early October, the lowest number since it began in November 2019. In comparison, the service attracted nearly 12 million users in the previous three months thanks to popular Marvel series like Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

These poor figures were apparently blamed on a lack of new content due to coronavirus-related delays in an investor call. It remains to be seen whether big-name future shows on the streaming service, like as Hawkeye and The, can reverse this decline in subscription numbers. This is a condensed version of the information.