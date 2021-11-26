Here’s How to Safely Reheat Turkey After Thanksgiving.

The leftovers are one of the nicest parts of Thanksgiving. The excellent food left over from your Thanksgiving Day feast will typically last you many days after the holiday.

Turkey meat is one of the most adaptable leftovers, since it can be used in a variety of sandwiches, pies, casseroles, and other recipes.

How to Safely Reheat Turkey

Leftovers are convenient since they can usually be reheated quickly and easily. However, there are certain critical considerations to keep in mind when reheating turkey.

The Perfect Cut

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends chopping your turkey into smaller pieces before refrigerating it once it’s thoroughly cooked. When refrigerating, the breast flesh should be sliced into slices, but the legs and wings can be left intact.

TemperatureWhen reheating leftover turkey, use a food thermometer to check the temperature of the turkey portions (sliced and unsliced) in numerous areas. The turkey should be “steaming hot,” with a temperature of 165 degrees (Fahrenheit) throughout, according to the USDA.

Type of Oven

If you’re using a normal oven, keep in mind that reheating cooked meat or poultry in a temperature lower than 325 degrees is dangerous (Fahrenheit).

Microwave oven users should be aware that some of these devices do not cook food evenly, resulting in cold spots developing within the food. If you’re reheating your turkey in the microwave, the USDA recommends covering it and rotating it once or twice during the cooking process.

How Long Can Leftovers Be Kept?

Leftovers can be refrigerated for three to four days, according to the National Turkey Federation (NTF). They can be frozen for up to three months.

For maximum freshness, leftovers should be sealed and stored carefully in a storage container. According to the NTF, any uneaten food left out for more than two hours should be thrown away.

Recipes for Thanksgiving Turkey Leftovers

According to the National Turkey Federation’s website, here are some ways to “convert your Thanksgiving turkey leftovers.”

Frittata with Turkey

Make a breakfast frittata with leftover turkey using a recipe from Meghan Hensley’s blog, Meg’s Everyday Indulgence. A stuffing crust, leftover turkey, sweet potatoes, and brie slices are used to make this dish. This is a condensed version of the information.