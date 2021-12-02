Here’s How to Rent Out the Original ‘Home Alone’ House on Airbnb.

Spend the night in the legendary house from the quintessential Christmas movie, Home Alone, and live like Kevin McCallister.

Fans of the franchise may stay in the Chicago mansion where Harry and Marv, or The Wet Bandits, attempted to loot in 1990, thanks to Airbnb. For one night only, Buzz McCallister will meet you in an authentic Home Alone experience.

The house’s Airbnb listing is now live on the internet, with preview photographs of how it looks now and a tribute to all of the Home Alone references buried inside. There will be lots of booby-traps strewn about the house, but don’t worry, you’ll be the one to set them rather than avoid them.

This isn’t a competition, according to Airbnb and Buzz (the host), but make sure you know how to book the house when it becomes available.

How do I make a reservation for the Home Alone house?

On December 12, 2021, a maximum of four individuals can stay at the residence for one night only.

You may reserve the McCallister property directly through the Airbnb website if you and your “crew of mischief-makers” want to stay there.

On Tuesday, December 7th, at 1 p.m. CT, reservations will open. The house will be available for check-in on Sunday, December 12 at 16:00 and check-out on Monday, December 13 at 11:00.

Guests are responsible for their own transportation to and from the residence, which is located just north of Chicago in Winnetka, Illinois. The specific location of the home is disclosed after booking, according to Airbnb.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a verified Airbnb profile, and a track record of favorable ratings.

What does the Home Alone experience include?

Buzz McCallister (actor Devin D. Ratray), Kevin’s older brother, posted the listing on Airbnb and offers to greet the guests upon arrival. His ad outlines all of the activities planned for the Home Alone house’s temporary residents.

“This holiday season, we’re following my little brother’s rules, so feel free to consume junk food, watch trash on TV, borrow my father’s aftershave, and create your own adventure with a famous battle plan as a guide,” he adds. Please don’t enter my room. This is a condensed version of the information.