Here’s How Natural Light Helps Us Work Better.

Natural light has a significant psychological and physiological impact on people’s lives. Natural lighting influences human health, cognition, and happiness, according to a growing body of study.

Sunlight, moonlight, and the glow of fire were the only sources of light available for most of human history. Our relationship to natural light has altered dramatically since the invention of electricity in the nineteenth century and the emergence of screens in recent decades. Our bodies and minds have evolved to respond to sunlight in a number of ways, many of which are disrupted by electric lighting that eliminates nighttime darkness and the ubiquitous glare of screens that replace time spent outside in the sun.

Sunlight impacts our endocrine system and has a part in our metabolism. It regulates our internal clocks, which has an impact on metabolism and nearly all other cellular activities. It affects our attentiveness as well as our capacity to fall and stay asleep. Many employees, especially those who work in buildings with no windows, low natural illumination, or blinds or curtains that block the sun’s rays, are familiar with the feeling of missing the sun. Natural light deprivation affects us in a variety of ways, including our ability to work. Furthermore, there is no alternative for actual natural light: synthetic lighting cannot replace the attributes of sunlight.

Based on scientific studies and peer-reviewed research, such as the EVOLV Study, here is a summary of five significant ways natural light makes us better employees. Read on to learn about the critical impact natural light plays in our ability to make sound decisions and get a good night’s sleep, as well as the steps you can take to boost your productivity by increasing the amount of natural light you get each day.

Natural lighting affects mood and cognition.

Natural light impacting our body’s circadian cycle, hormones, and vitamin D production results in favorable benefits on all types of brain activity such as learning, cognition, mood, and attitude, according to the mind-body link.

The University of Illinois and SUNY Upstate Medical University conducted a study that examined the cognitive effects of two groups working in an office setting, one with typical blinds and the other with electrochromic windows. This is a condensed version of the information.