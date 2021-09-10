Here’s how much tickets to the Met Gala cost, as well as how much money it raises.

The Met Gala not only functions as a fashion show, but it also serves as a fundraiser.

The event is first and foremost a benefit for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This is what we know about the Met’s financial backers.

How Much Do Met Gala Tickets Cost?

While Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue and Global Chief Content Officer of Conde Nast, has final say on who attends, just because you’ve been invited doesn’t mean you should go.

Because the event is the Costume Institute’s principal source of revenue, individuals judged worthy of Wintour’s invitation will be required to pay for a table.

Individual tickets are reportedly priced at $30,000 each, a significant increase from the $1,000 they were when Wintour took over the event in 1995.

In 1960, a single ticket would have cost you merely $100.

Then there are the tables, which are often purchased by fashion businesses and brands. These are said to start at $275,000 and go up from there.

These are sometimes viewed as an opportunity for luxury companies to advertise themselves by purchasing a table and filling it with celebrities with whom they wish to connect themselves and dressing them accordingly.

You don’t get to load a table with anybody you want just because you bought it. The visitors at these tables must also be approved by Wintour.

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, according to Page Six, has purchased a table for this year’s event, which he plans to fill with black designers athletes.

Wintour will frequently include a few emerging designers on the guest list who would otherwise be unable to attend for free.

How Much Money Is Raised at the Met Gala?

According to a Forbes story from 2017, the Met Gala raised approximately $175 million for the Costume Institute during Wintour’s tenure at the head.

The event is known for bringing in eight-figure sums on a regular basis. The 2016 event allegedly raised $13.5 million, the 2017 event reportedly raised slightly over $12 million, and the 2019 event reportedly raised a record $15 million.

This money comes from a variety of sources, including ticket and table sales, sponsorship, and contributions, with Instagram sponsoring the event this year.

The Costume Institute was presented with a dilemma when the 2020 event was canceled owing to the epidemic. This is a condensed version of the information.