Here’s How Much ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ House Will Cost and How to Buy It.

’90s kids may now live out their fantasies and live like their favorite witch Sabrina Spellman (Melissa Joan Hart)—for a price.

In New Jersey, the house where Sabrina, Salem, Hilda, and Zelda lived in the program Sabrina the Teenage Witch is for sale.

The building has changed slightly since it was used as the location for the show in the late 1990s, but it is still identifiable to fans. The house is in Freehold, New Jersey, and it’s now on the market for slightly under $2 million.

What happened to Sabrina the Teenage Witch’s home?

The house shown in Sabrina the Teenage Witch is located at 64 E Main Street, Freehold, New Jersey, and is listed online by Century 21 Action Plus Realty.

It’s actually listed as a commercial office building. It is located near the Freehold Boros business district. The entire property is divided into two sections, with the front structure, which serves as the show’s trademark picture, measuring around 4862 square feet and the back building measuring an extra 2000 square feet.

The main structure has three storeys and a big attic. There’s a big kitchen with a bunch of offices off of it.

What is the price of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch house?

$1,950,000 is the asking price for this property in Freehold, New Jersey. The property has been used as a business and office space for a long time.

If you want to rent the space, the front house will cost $9,750 per month and the back portion will cost $3,200.

Why was the home used for television?

While the façade of the building was used to give the impression that it was Sabrina the Teenage Witch’s home, the inside shots were all shot on a stage somewhere else.

Scott Beskin, who ran a law firm out of the building at the time it was utilized for the show, owned it at the time. According to the Asbury Park Press, a location scout for Sabrina came by one day and inquired if they might photograph the structure for use in a television show. "I just felt it was flattering that someone admired my Victorian building as much as I did," Beskin remarked.