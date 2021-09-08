Here’s Everything We Know About Lily Collins’ Ralph Lauren Dress From Her Wedding.

Lily Collins, who starred in Emily in Paris, has married.

Over Labor Day weekend in Colorado, the actress married filmmaker Charlie McDowell in a secret ceremony.

Collins said on Instagram, captioning a photo of the happy pair kissing, “I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife.”

“On September 4th, 2021, we became each other’s for all time. I adore you in every way.”

“What started as a fairytale, is now my lifelong reality,” the 32-year-old wrote, adding that she’d “never been happier.”

“I’ll never be able to adequately convey how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a wonderful starting point.”

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.