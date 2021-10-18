Here’s Every Kardashian Engagement Ring As Kourtney Gets Engaged.

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, has proposed to her.

“So excited for you guys!” Barker’s daughter Alabama captioned a snapshot of the happy pair on her Instagram story. “I adore you both!” Kardashian and Barker started dating in January and have been smothering each other with PDA since since.

Kardashian documented the moment Barker proposed on Instagram, posting photos of the two on a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by roses and candles, with the comment “forever.”

Kim, Kendall, and Kylie all shared clips and photographs of the oldest Kardashian sister and her new fiancé on their Instagram Stories, zooming in on her new engagement ring.

556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 54 This is a condensed version of the information.