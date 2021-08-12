Here’s a ranking of all 66 Beatles solo albums.

The Beatles were more than the sum of their parts, already one of the greatest rock bands in history. Following the band’s famed 1960s run, each individual member released a number of high-profile solo albums. Ringo, whose self-titled 1973 album reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and generated two No. 1 hits… with a little help from his mates, of course.

The evolution of each Beatle’s signature sounds and approaches is just as impressive as their considerable production. Certain albums were nearly as pioneering as the group efforts that before them, from George Harrison’s distinctive slide guitar to John Lennon’s naked candor. All Things Must Pass and Plastic Ono Band, both critically acclaimed albums, served to reshape their authors’ reputations.

Then there’s Paul McCartney, or Macca as he’s known in England, who is widely credited with carrying the Beatles’ tunes into future decades. Simultaneously, he experimented with a variety of production methods and genres, including classical and electronic. Macca has released almost 20 top 10 singles as a solo artist or with Wings, putting his post-Beatles career on par with some of music’s most successful bands.

Stacker compiled data from Best Ever Albums on all solo albums by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, and ranked them according to their Best Ever Albums score. Best Ever Albums ranks albums based on their appearance and performance on 40,000 editorial and data-based charts like Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and Billboard. Live albums and compilation albums were excluded from the list.

You may also be interested in: Grammy Nominees Who Have Never Won

Ringo Starr’s “Old Wave”

1 for Best Ever Albums

All-time ranking: #110,180

Rank in the tenth decade: #12,638

Yearly ranking: #1,180

1983 is the year

This monotonous compilation of rock tracks, produced by Eagles alum Joe Walsh, suffers from Ringo’s vocal limitations. On the instrumental jam “Everybody’s in a Hurry But Me,” Eric Clapton and John Entwistle make guest appearances. The album was released in some areas in 1983, however it was not sold in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.