Henry Orenstein, the creator of the Transformers and the inventor of poker, has died at the age of 98.

Henry Orenstein, who is most known for inventing the Transformers toy line and transforming the toy industry, has died at the age of 98.

The Polish-born inventor died on Wednesday at his home in New Jersey, according to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

He was born in Hrubieszów in 1923, and he and his brother were sent to a Nazi detention camp in Germany after his parents were slaughtered in the Holocaust.

After relocating to the United States in 1947, he began a career as a toymaker, pitching his vision for a line of transforming toys to Hasbro, which was “the catalyst” for the iconic Transformers toys that were a tremendous hit in America, according to Hasbro CEO Alan Hassenfeld. Betty the Beautiful Bride, a 1950s doll, is also part of his toymaking heritage.

“Over a million and a half of these dolls were sold in less than a year,” he told Yedioth Ahronoth in 1989.

The toys were a big hit, and a series of blockbuster movies were made out of them.

He was also a pioneer in the way poker was broadcast on television. Orenstein, a determined poker player who won the World Series of Poker Seven Card Stud tournament in 1996, changed the way we watch poker at home. Poker broadcasts on television were once not only uncommon, but also exceedingly uninteresting for viewers because they couldn’t see the cards the players were holding. Orenstein devised hole-card cameras, which are cameras hidden beneath a glass poker table that broadcast a player’s cards to TV viewers at home. The concept was sold to NBC, and live poker became a worldwide phenomenon on television. In 2008, he was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.