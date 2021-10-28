‘Hellbound’ Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Plot Revealed on Netflix

The official teaser for Netflix’s upcoming new K-drama series Hellbound, a fantasy thriller directed by South Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho and set to premiere next month, has been published.

Yeon rose to international prominence after his 2016 box office success zombie action thriller Train to Busan and its 2020 sequel Peninsula, which Netflix described as “redefining the future of Korean filmmaking.”

Both films were chosen for a Cannes Film Festival screening the year they were released.

The intriguing trailer features a chilling narration by the show’s lead character Jeong Jin-soo (played by Yoo Ah-in, known for Burning, #Alive, and other Korean films and K-dramas) and striking visuals, ranging from frightful supernatural beings and people in Grim Reaper-style black hooded suits wearing white, expressionless masks to chaotic explosions—all set to eerie, dissonant music.

Hellbound has already generated a lot of hype after a few episodes were screened at some major film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival (North America’s largest film festival) in September, where it was the first Korean series to be formally invited.

Hellbound was also the only Korean series to be selected for screening at the London Film Festival earlier this month.

556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 54 This is a condensed version of the information.