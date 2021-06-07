Heathrow has opened a new facility to screen travellers from countries on the red list.

Following worries that travellers from red-list nations would mix with other passengers, Heathrow has began processing arrivals from these nations in a designated terminal.

Passengers arriving on direct flights from countries on the red list are directed to Terminal 3.

Passengers connecting from red list nations to the UK continue to transit through the airport alongside passengers from green and amber countries.

The red list now includes 43 countries from which arrivals are thought to pose a high risk of bringing coronavirus with them.

Passengers travelling in the UK after visiting one of these locations in the preceding 12 months