‘Healthy’ mother dies of cancer, despite believing she was suffering from COVID-19 vaccine side effects.

After receiving her COVID-19 vaccine shot, a 72-year-old British woman who was described by her family as “healthy” and “energetic” supposedly died of cancer earlier this month.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the woman, known as Vivienne Holland, began to feel “breathless” and “extremely weary” after receiving her immunization in February of this year. Her appetite also declined, and she started experiencing “difficulty walking long distances,” according to the publication.

Prior to her death, Holland was cited as stating, “I don’t know what’s wrong with me; this isn’t like me at all.”

The Atherton mom and her family initially mistook the symptoms for side effects of the vaccine she had received — the name of which was not revealed — which had also caused some sleepiness.

Holland’s son, Ian, said, “It was evident mom wasn’t well, this was quite rare.” Holland was described as a “healthy, lively woman who appeared younger than her actual age” by him.

“Even the nurses had to double-check that their notes on her age were correct,” he said.

It was unclear whether Holland had any underlying health issues.

After the difficulties continued to worsen, the family sought treatment, and she was diagnosed with stomach and liver cancer on June 10.

Following a surgery at the Royal Bolton Hospital, doctors discovered that the cancer was “extremely aggressive” and “had spread,” according to the article. Holland was told on July 22 that her health was terminal.

Holland was subsequently transferred to Hindley Hospice on Aug. 6, where she died two days later.

“Everyone is stunned at how rapidly mum’s condition deteriorated. “It’ll only be nine weeks,” Ian added.

Following her death, relatives, friends, and members of the Atherton community paid tribute to Holland, who worked as a dinner lady at Park Lee School for 17 years.

“We’ve been friends, more like sisters, since the day we met… “You’ve been taken away, but my memories of you will live on in my heart forever, RIP Vivienne, my darling dear friend,” remarked Kath, one of Holland’s friends.

“Vivienne and I have been friends since we were seven years old. We’ve shared so much and have always been there for each other throughout our lives. Susan Harris, another friend, remarked, “I’m going to miss my good friend.”

