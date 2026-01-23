Health Experts Urge Pregnant Women to Get Flu Vaccine Amid Rising Hospitalizations

Pregnant women are being urged to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible, with leading medical organizations warning of the severe risks posed by the virus, especially to mothers and newborns. Health experts have joined forces to emphasize the importance of vaccination this winter, as NHS figures show a concerning increase in flu-related hospitalizations across England.

Flu Hospitalizations Continue to Rise

Recent data reveals that an average of 3,140 people are in hospital each day with the flu, a figure higher than at the same time in the previous two years. This surge in cases has particularly affected vulnerable groups, including pregnant women and young children, who are more likely to experience complications from the virus. Doctors and midwives are strongly recommending the flu vaccine for expectant mothers, who are at a significantly higher risk of suffering severe symptoms and complications.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), Royal College of Midwives (RCM), and Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) have all echoed this call, stressing that flu vaccines offer protection even late in the flu season. Dr. Alison Wright, president of the RCOG, highlighted that the vaccine not only safeguards mothers but also passes on vital antibodies to the baby before birth, providing additional protection during the first few months of life.

Pregnant Women Are Especially Vulnerable

Experts warn that pregnant women are more likely than the general population to suffer from severe flu-related complications. Babies born to women who contract the virus are also at increased risk of hospitalization. “Having the flu vaccine during pregnancy is the most effective way to protect both women and their babies from getting seriously unwell with flu,” said Dr. Wright. Midwives have been urged to discuss the vaccine with pregnant women at every opportunity to ensure they are aware of the benefits and safety of the shot, which is safe at all stages of pregnancy.

Gill Walton, CEO of the Royal College of Midwives, also stressed the role midwives play in helping expectant mothers make informed choices about their health. She emphasized that the vaccine not only reduces the risk of serious illness for the mother but also helps protect the baby in the early months, when infants are particularly vulnerable to the flu.

As the flu virus continues to spread, Professor Steve Turner, president of the RCPCH, pointed out that children are facing unusually high levels of flu infections this year. He cautioned that flu is far more than a bad cold, with the potential to cause severe illnesses that could have lifelong implications for children, particularly infants. Turner added that vaccinating children remains one of the most effective ways to prevent flu-related complications and to reduce pressure on the NHS during the busy winter months.

For those in at-risk groups, including pregnant women and young children, the message is clear: get vaccinated now. The flu vaccine is readily available through GPs, maternity services, and many independent pharmacies, all of which have reported good stock availability for those still needing a jab.

“Flu can make you very ill, and it also poses significant risks to unborn babies,” said Oliver Picard, chair of the National Pharmacy Association. “We strongly encourage people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. It’s quick, almost painless, and could save lives.”