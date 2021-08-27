‘He Is Everything’ All of the Music from the Netflix Remake’s Soundtrack

He’s All That, the latest 1990s movie remake, stars TikTok sensation Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan (of Cobra Kai fame).

They take inspiration from the classic film She’s All That, which was based on the famous play Pygmalion.

Padgett Sawyer (played by Rae), an influencer who records her whole life online for her followers, has been forced into the contemporary day in the new film.

Cameron Kweller (Buchanan), on the other hand, wants to keep his life private – to the point where the other students at school think he’s a loser because of his unconventional approach.

Padgett takes on a bet to spruce up Cameron and make him Prom King, just as in the original film starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, but ends up falling in love with him in the process.

To keep up with the times, the updated version contains a current soundtrack. Sixpence None The Richer’s “Kiss Me” is one of the most notable throwbacks from the original that occurs in the film.

So, here’s a list of every song from the Netflix film…

WARNING: There are some He’s All That spoilers ahead.

He’s All That’s Best Songs

Two songs, one of which initially appeared in the first film, take on a greater relevance in the new film.

The song “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer is used to accompany the connections between Zack and Laney (Prince and Leigh Cook) in the 1999 film She’s All That. The song, as well as its inclusion in the film, catapulted the band into the mainstream, and it holds a particular place in the hearts of moviegoers.

