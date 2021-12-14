HBO’s Landscapers Max: What happened to Susan and Christopher Edwards?

Landscapers is a new true-crime miniseries starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis as Susan and Christopher Edwards, convicted British murders. The four-part documentary, which airs every Monday on HBO Max, chronicles the actual story of Susan Edwards’ parents, William and Patricia Wycherley, who were murdered at their home in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, in May 1988.

Susan and Christopher Edwards were found guilty of murder in 2014, but where have they gone since then?

What Has Happened to Susan and Christopher Edwards?

The deaths of William and Patricia Wycherley went undiscovered and unexplained for 15 years, thanks to Susan and Christopher Edwards’ cover-up.

Susan and Christopher Edwards were convicted of murder in June 2014 and sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 25 years each. Susan and Christopher Edwards both lost their appeals a year later.

Unfortunately, little little is known about Susan and Christopher Edwards at this time. They are currently incarcerated in different, undisclosed facilities.

Despite being imprisoned in separate jails, Susan and Christopher are “very much” still together and “in love,” according to Ed Sinclair, the creator and writer of Landscapers.

The Wycherleys were murdered at their home in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, in May 1998. Susan and Christopher Edwards buried their dead in their own backyard.

Susan, 56, cleared £40,000 from their account the next day, and the Edwards devised an elaborate scheme to deceive friends and relatives into believing they were still alive for several years.

Susan and Christopher Edwards allegedly falsified signatures on official documents such as letters to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and even sent Christmas cards to family members that were signed by her deceased parents, according to the BBC.

The game, however, was over after 15 years. After the DWP contacted to Mr. Wycherley to set up an appointment as he approached his 100th birthday in September 2012, Susan and Christopher Edwards escaped to France. The Edwards, on the other hand, were bankrupt just a year later.

Susan and Christopher Edwards surrendered to police in an email in October 2013, not long after Christopher Edwards confessed to his mother Elizabeth.