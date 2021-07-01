HBO Releases ‘No Sudden Move’ Despite COVID Challenges, Max

Despite the presence of a global epidemic, No Sudden Move defied Hollywood’s pattern in 2020 and pushed through production.

Steven Soderbergh’s 1950s noir thriller is now available to view on HBO Max, overcoming the hurdles that the cast and crew experienced.

Not only did the film finish production, but one of its stars believes that COVID-19’s “high stakes” drew the performers closer together, as evidenced by their final performances.

Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Amy Seimetz, Kieran Culkin, and Julia Fox are among the ensemble cast members.

Production was supposed to start on April 1, 2020, however it was pushed back due to the coronavirus. Instead, filming began in September 2020 and concluded in November 2020, a remarkable turnaround given the number of constraints and protocols in place on site.

Many of the cast members chatted with This website about the film and shared what it was like to work on a major film in the year 2020.

The extra challenges, according to Brendan Fraser, strengthened the cast’s performance.

“We shot this during COVID, in the fall of 2020, when we were very vulnerable,” he explained. We were all like that. Yes, all of the health and safety measures were in place, but I believe something intriguing happened as a result. Despite the social distance, it pulled us closer together, and we cared for each other much more.”

Fraser portrays Doug Jones, a mob middleman in the film, and he gets to work with a lot of the players we see on screen. It was one of the first major projects to resume production following the lockdown, and Fraser believes the sense of danger raised expectations.

“We all knew the stakes were quite high for everyone.” We were vulnerable as performers since we lacked masks at the time.

“I think there’s a secret binding ingredient in this ensemble, I’m convinced that it just shows we care about each other more, and I think it shows through in the performance and the quality of the film,” he said.

Despite coronavirus, the pandemic and restrictions being at the forefront of the agenda in 2020, Don Cheadle says he’ll forget about those things from the set of No.

