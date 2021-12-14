Have you missed out on tickets to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’? Here’s How You Can See The Marvel Film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, arguably the most anticipated film of 2021, hits theaters this week.

It’s been delayed like many other films, but it’ll eventually be released in some U.S. cinemas on Thursday, followed by a nationwide release the next day.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale earlier this month, setting new records. Spider-Man: No Way Home shattered presale records, surpassing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywaker in Poland and No Time to Die in Portugal, as soon as tickets went on sale. According to Deadline, it also set records in Spain, Brazil, Central America, and the United Kingdom.

If you were unable to secure a seat for your preferred screening due to the high level of interest, here are some other options for seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Alternative screenings are available.

Despite the fact that it was originally scheduled to be released two days after the international release on Friday, December 17, Sony and Marvel have released the film a day early on Thursday, December 16.

Hundreds of screenings of Spider-Man: No Way Home are scheduled throughout the day at AMC theaters. Check your local listings to see if they’re available at what times. Some will undoubtedly be sold out, but keep an eye out for open seats and screenings.

The official website for the film, spidermannowayhome.movie, contains information on where to find your nearest local movie theater and when it will be showing the film.

Services that provide live streaming

If you don’t able to get out and see the movie in a cinema, you’ll have to wait a long time to watch it at home.

While some Marvel films have been released on Disney+ either concurrently with their theatrical release or a few months afterwards, it is presently unknown when Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available online.

Despite being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the previous Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland will not be available to view on Disney+. That’s because Sony still owns the distribution rights to the property, and they now have an agreement with Starz to stream the film for the first 18 months following its release. The previous Spider-Man films were purchased by Netflix for streaming. This is a condensed version of the information.