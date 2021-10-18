Has the Spotify page of Tekashi 6ix9ine been hacked?

The American musician Tekashi 6ix9ine’s official Spotify website has purportedly been hacked.

According to NME, the artist’s page, which has over 9.1 million monthly listeners, had a number of alterations, including a biography that mentioned Trippie Redd and Lil Durk, two musicians with whom Tekashi 6ix9ine has had previous feuds.

Users on social media provided screenshots of the modified page, including Twitter user @Mr2KGod, who had over 2,800 retweets and 22,000 likes at the time of posting.

Images of penises were also said to be on the altered website. A graphic from the Animorphs children’s book series, depicting a rat evolving into a person, was also modified with the rapper’s visage.

The modified Spotify page also represented Tekashi 6ix9ine as a lady having sex with a rat, according to AllHipHop, which reported the breach on Sunday morning.

“I grew up always wanting to be like Trippie Redd and Lil Durk I’d let them hit my girl and my mom,” the artist’s updated biography on the page apparently said.

“My mum p**** stank I came from the sewage,” says the narrator. “Wack 100 is my boyfriend, and he secretly crips,” according to the biography.

The profile picture of Tekashi 6ix9ine was replaced with a photo of Redd, and his artist pick was the latter’s Trip At Knight CD.

The rapper’s Spotify website has subsequently been restored to its previous state, and the hacker responsible for the new incident remains unknown.

Spotify and Tekashi 6ix9ine’s record label have been asked for comment by Washington Newsday.

LMMMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

If your Spotify page has been hacked, here’s what you should do.

Spotify claims that its platform and user data are safe, but that “occasionally breaches on other platforms” imply that someone else could access your account.

“Your financial and security details are never compromised,” the music streaming service claims.

According to Spotify, the following symptoms may suggest that their account has been hacked:

Your password isn’t working anymore.

Your email address has been updated.

Playlists have been added or removed.

Your “Recently Played” list appears to be incorrect.

You have no influence over the music that is playing.

Your subscription is going to change.

Another Facebook account has been linked to yours.

You’re getting emails regarding logins you’re not familiar with.

Those who are unable to log into their accounts

Users who can no longer access their page because it has been hacked. This is a condensed version of the information.