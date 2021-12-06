Has Season 8 of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ been renewed?

Fear The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic horror series that fans of the show can’t get enough of. Following the tense midseason finale, fans have been waiting for word on the show’s comeback and future. On the fifth episode of Talking Dead, an exciting update on the show’s future was revealed. Everything you need to know can be found in the Washington Newsday.

Has Season 8 of Fear The Walking Dead been renewed?

Fans of The Walking Dead may relax: Season 8 of the horror series is on the way.

Although no official release date has been set as of yet, fans may anticipate the new season arriving in late 2022 at the earliest.

There’s more excellent news to come. Madison Clark will be played by Kim Dickens again in Season 8 of Fear The Walking Dead.

Dickens starred in the first four seasons of Fear The Walking Dead as the brutal leader of the Dell Diamond Baseball Stadium settlement. For the previous three seasons, though, people believed she had died.

Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe (TWDU), said in a statement: “Kim Dickens’ face would be atop Mt. Deadmore if one existed. Madison Clark is a key character in TWDU—heroic, multifaceted, and a regular person who transforms into a warrior and eventually a benevolent force.

“Kim Dickens’ raw skill, strength, and brilliance will re-energize TWDU, and we couldn’t be more fortunate to welcome her back.”

Dickens also shared the news on Twitter. “Been holding this secret for a while now MADISON IS BACK #TalkingDead #FearTWD,” Dickens wrote beside a shot of her beaming in her make-up chair. MADISON IS BACK #TalkingDead #FearTWD I’ve been keeping this a secret for a while now. pic.twitter.com/xvG0DUa9ro Kim Dickens (@KimDickens) (@KimDickens) (@KimDickens) (@KimDi 6th of December, 2021 Since then, fans have been responding to Dicken’s tweet, expressing their joy at her reappearance, with many believing it was wrong for her character to be “killed” in the first place.

One admirer wrote on Twitter: “The most exciting news of the year! Now let’s hope they do Maddison a favor and make her the star of the program for a while, allowing Morgan to take a back seat.” A second supporter stated: “She was never like that. This is a condensed version of the information.