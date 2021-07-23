Harvey Weinstein is ‘Finally Being Held Accountable’ in a California Court, according to his accuser.

According to one of his many victims, Harvey Weinstein is “finally” being held accountable by the “little people” as he faces sexual assault charges in California.

Weinstein, the 69-year-old disgraced movie tycoon, was extradited from New York to California on Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of sexual assault in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Weinstein was brought in from New York, where he has been serving a 23-year prison sentence for sexual assaults after his conviction last year in Manhattan.

Louise Godbold, one of hundreds of women who spoke out against Weinstein in 1991 when she claimed he sexually abused her as an intern, is now hoping for a conviction on the West Coast.

“I’m delighted that Harvey has gone to L.A., because he has to be held accountable,” Godbold, a trauma specialist, told KTTV on Wednesday. For many of us, it’s the scene of the crime… While it’s excellent that women in New York received their day in court, there are over 100 women who have credible allegations of sexual assault and rape against him.

“While it is encouraging to see him held accountable for crimes against other women, it is also encouraging to see him held accountable for each and every one of the lives he ostensibly hampered, if not significantly harmed.”

“There may not be forensic evidence, but if you want to look at the weight of historical evidence against Harveyâ€”that alone should be enough to convict him,” Godbold said, responding to Weinstein’s lawyers’ claims that there is no proof to back the allegations he faces in California.

“Powerful and rich people like Harvey Weinstein get away with his bullying and abusive behavior with impunity,” Godbold continued. “And we need to convey a message that time is up, you can’t get away with it anymore, and that we are finally holding him accountable, the small people who have been squashed and silenced.”

Weinstein entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday to four counts of rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual abuse by restraint, and one act of sexual penetration by force.

If he is found guilty as charged in California, he will face serious consequences. This is a condensed version of the information.