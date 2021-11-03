Harvey Weinstein allegedly yelled at Salma Hayek for seeming ‘ugly’ in a film.

Harvey Weinstein raged at Salma Hayek because she made herself seem “ugly” in the 2002 film Frida.

Hayek’s portrayal of Frida Kahlo as an artist earned her critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination for best actress.

However, the Mexico-born actress has revealed that when he saw her dressed as Kahlo, the disgraced producer—who was sentenced to 23 years in jail in March 2020 after being convicted of rape—was less than impressed.

In an interview with The Guardian published on Wednesday, Hayek, who produced the film with Lions Gate Films under her Ventanarosa label, said she would “shake” after enduring Weinstein’s bullying.

Hayek admitted that she “to a degree” normalized his conduct as a coping technique, saying, “I did feel all right [when he bullied me].” Okay, I would tremble [afterwards]and it did depress me, but the whole thing had a cartoonish quality to it.

“During the making of Frida, he would call me up and shout, ‘Why do you have a [monobrow]and moustache?’ ‘I didn’t hire you to make myself look bad!’ ‘But didn’t you ever look at a photo of Frida Kahlo?’ I said. ‘What’s with the nose?’ wouldn’t be said by a man playing Cyrano de Bergerac.” Weinstein was “not the only man who reassures himself by knowing he can harm women,” Hayek continued. Weinstein was extradited to California in July, where he was charged with 11 charges of sexual assault and pled not guilty. A hearing has been scheduled for December 8.

Hayek detailed her experience working with Weinstein, whose business Miramax was a producer and distributor on Frida, in an explosive opinion article for The New York Times published in December 2017.

“He informed me that the only thing I had going for me was my sex appeal, and that none of that was in this movie,” she wrote. As a result, he informed me that the film will be canceled since no one would want to see me in that position.” Hayek went on to say that Weinstein persuaded her to include a sex scene in the film, which she grudgingly agreed to in order to finish her passion project.

