Harry Styles Confirms the NSFW Meaning of the Lyrics to “Watermelon Sugar”

Harry Styles has acknowledged that his song “Watermelon Sugar” is about more than simply fruit—also it’s about female orgasm.

During a recent concert in Nashville, the singer amused the crowd by revealing the true meaning of the song’s lyrics.

When it was published in May 2020, “Watermelon Sugar” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it has stayed popular ever since because to its catchy tempo and suggestive lyrics.

Take a look at what Styles had to say about the song and how he exposed the song’s true NSFW meaning.

What exactly does “Watermelon Sugar” imply?

He disclosed his genuine motivations behind the song to the crowd during a recent show in Nashville as part of his Love On Tour tour.

He teased audiences by declaring “This song is about—it doesn’t really matter what it’s about” as the opening few lines of “Watermelon Sugar” played. It’s all about life’s sweetness.”

He then began singing the first few lines, urging the audience to join in, before revealing the secret and putting an end to the rumors about the lyrics.

“It’s also about female orgasm, but in a completely different way. It doesn’t really matter.

He answered, “So that settles it.”

With a video shot from the first row of the concert, Twitter user @faithharrylove caught the moment Styles made the disclosure.

The story behind “Watermelon Sugar”

This isn’t the first time the lyrics of the song have been called into doubt. The song was featured on his second studio album Fine Line, and it earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance.

During a performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series in February 2020, Styles disclosed the song’s roots while singing it. While on the Harry Styles: Live on Tour in 2017, he revealed how he wrote it. They developed a “repetitive” chorus melody during a day off in Nashville and discovered Richard Brautigan’s book In Watermelon Sugar on the table.

He remarked of the song's journey and initial meaning, "It's probably the longest it's ever taken me to finish."