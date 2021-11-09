Harriet Margulies: Who Is She? In the most recent episode of ‘NCIS,’ a longtime staffer is honored.

NCIS Season 19, Episode 7 (available now on Paramount+) finished with a tribute to a character that will be known to NCIS superfans.

“In memory of our friend and colleague Harriet Margulies,” NCIS broadcast a title card before the credits rolled on “Docked.” “You will be missed.” Margulies, who died at the age of 94 at the end of October, had been a part of the show for its entire 19-year run. She’d previously worked on shows including Kojak, Magnum PI, Airwolf, and Quantum Leap, as well as JAG, a spin-off of NCIS.

She worked as the audience liaison for the show’s production business, Belisarius Productions, for nearly two decades.

This included responding to fan questions and requests for information, coordinating fan involvement in conventions, and planning set visits for superfans. She’s previously appeared in prior Belisarius productions including JAG and Quantum Leap in the same position.

She began her career as a publicist and later worked for Universal Television as a production assistant in the 1970s. She also scripted an episode of Kojak in 1977 and worked as an assistant camera operator on Magnum, PI.

On NCIS, Margulies had two guest appearances. She made her first appearance in Season 2, Episode 9 (“Forced Entry”), with the title “Attractive Older Woman.” She returned two years later in Season 4, Episode 2, “Escaped,” as “Older Woman.” She previously appeared in Season 3 of JAG.

Margulies also played an Elizabeth Taylor doppelganger in an episode of CBS’s crime drama Scene of the Crime, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

At the age of 94, the NCIS employee died of a stroke on October 30.

On Twitter, NCIS fans shared their memories of the late fan liaison. For example, one fan tweeted about a set visit during which they met Margulies. "She liked all of my Abby [Pauley Perrette's former character on the show] clothing and was the one who persuaded the security guy at #NCIS to always nickname me 'Mini Abby' when he saw me," the fan tweeted. Harriet is no longer with us. "You will be much missed." "NCIS featured an in memoriam card at the end of tonight's episode for Harriet Margulies," another fan said on Facebook. She was the admirer.