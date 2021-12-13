Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, who is she? This year’s winner is Miss India.

Harnaaz Sandhu of India has been crowned Miss Universe 2021, defeating 79 other contestants in the process.

During this year’s ceremony, which took place at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel, Steve Harvey declared the winner. Andrea Meza, last year’s Miss Mexico, presented Sandhu with the prestigious title.

Miss Universe 2021 featured eighty countries, with Sandhu taking first place ahead of Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira in second and Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane in third.

Sandhu is the third Indian woman to win Miss Universe in 70 years, following Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Harnaaz Sandhu, who is she?

Harnaaz Sandhu, a 21-year-old model and actress from Chandigarh, India, was born on March 3, 2000. Sandhu has a bachelor’s degree in information technology and is currently pursuing her master’s degree in public administration, in addition to her already successful pageant career.

She cites her mother as a source of inspiration in her life, and she is also passionate about environmental sustainability, reducing our carbon footprint, and raising climate change awareness. Sandhu is bilingual (Punjabi and English) and will appear in the films Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange, both of which will be released in 2022.

This isn’t the first Miss Universe contest she’s won this year. She was also crowned Miss Diva 2021 on September 30, which led to her being named Miss India and representing her country at the Miss Universe pageant.

She sent out an Instagram message to her supporters ahead of the tournament. "It's been a ride filled of love, fun, and a lot of hard work," she said. As I prepare to take the stage today as 'India,' I'll be carrying your prayers and love with me. Thank you to my family for always being there for me, today and in the future."