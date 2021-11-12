Happy Disney+ Day, everyone! Here’s a list of every movie and TV show that will be available on the streaming platform today.

Disney is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its streaming platform with a special event called Disney+ Day.

A large number of new and classic films and TV episodes will be offered to the VOD service as part of the online celebration.

On the same day, there will be two special presentations — one dedicated to Marvel Studios and the other to Pixar — that will look back on the year’s biggest hits while also revealing new projects and titles from the platform.

Here’s all you need to know about the Disney+ content that will be accessible on November 12th.

On Disney+ Day, which movies will be added to the streaming platform?

On Disney+ Day, a number of new films will be released, including Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, both of which will be available in IMAX format.

Other highlights include a behind-the-scenes documentary for Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, as well as Jungle Cruise, which will be available to all subscribers for free after previously being only available to premium subscribers.

On Disney+ Day, a complete catalog of films will be published to the platform.

Shang-Chi from Marvel Studios and The Legend of the Ten Rings

Jungle Cruise by Disney

A Love Letter to Los Angeles: The Making of Happier Than Ever

Spin

What TV series will be available on Disney+ Day?

Several TV shows, spanning from Marvel to Star Wars, Disney to National Geographic, will be added to Disney+.

The World’s Second Season According to Jeff Goldblum, the first five episodes of the series will be available on the site.

Documentaries about the Marvel superhero Hawkeye will be included ahead of the launching of the character’s Disney+ show, as well as a Simpsons special called The Simpsons in Plusaversary.

The following is a complete list of TV shows:

Jeff Goldblum’s View of the World (Season 2, Episodes 1-5)

Boba Fett’s Legacy: Under the Helmet

Hawkeye from Marvel Studios Legends

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Making of Shang

Entrelazados

Ciao Alberto is a Disney and Pixar animated short film.

Plusaversary: The Simpsons

Nancy is a lovely lady (Season 3)

On Disney+ Day, which short films will be added?

