Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the Armorer in the Film ‘Rust,’ Breaks Her Silence on the Shooting.

The armorer on Rust, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has indicated that she has “no idea” where any live ammo on set came from.

Alec Baldwin shot a toy gun on a movie set in New Mexico this week, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring writer-director Joel Souza.

Gutierrez-Reed is claimed to be “devastated and absolutely over herself at the events that have unfolded” as a police investigation proceeds, according to a statement from her attorneys, Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence, to NBC News.

“Hannah’s number one priority on set is safety,” the statement said. If live ammo hadn’t been introduced, this set would never have been jeopardized. Hannah is baffled as to how the live rounds got here.” According to a search warrant document, when assistant director David Halls handed Baldwin the gun on the set last Thursday, he exclaimed “cold gun” to signal that the fake he was delivering the star did not contain any live shots.

According to the document, Halls admitted to the affidavit that he should have checked the rifle more completely.

Guns on the film set were kept away during lunch breaks and at night, according to a statement provided by Gutierrez-attorneys. Reed’s They further said that while working in the western picture, she “pushed” for more training.

“Hannah and the prop master acquired possession of the guns, and she never watched anyone shoot live bullets with these guns, nor would she allow it,” the statement continued.

“Hannah was recruited on two positions on this film, which made it incredibly difficult for her to focus on her duties as an armorer,” the attorneys claimed.

“She battled for training, days to maintain weapons, and adequate time to prepare for firing, but production and her department ultimately won out.

“Due to a variety of circumstances, including a lack of safety meetings, the entire production set became unsafe.”

The attorneys referred to the gun misfiring days before the deadly shooting as a “accidental discharge” of a weapon, while emphasizing that Gutierrez-Reed had never owned one.

“The prop master was the first one on set, and the stunt man was the second after Hannah warned him his gun was hot with blanks,” according to the statement.

